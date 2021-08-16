Bath & Body Works (BBWI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 18th. Analysts expect Bath & Body Works to post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BBWI opened at $60.80 on Monday. Bath & Body Works has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

Several research firms have commented on BBWI. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $71.93 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bath & Body Works presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.80.

About Bath & Body Works

L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,669 company-operated specialty stores in the United States, Canada and Greater China, in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide and through its websites worldwide.

