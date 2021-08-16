Bath & Body Works (BBWI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 18th. Analysts expect Bath & Body Works to post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of BBWI opened at $60.80 on Monday. Bath & Body Works has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.75.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.34%.
About Bath & Body Works
L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,669 company-operated specialty stores in the United States, Canada and Greater China, in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide and through its websites worldwide.
