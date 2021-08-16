Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target Raised to $78.00 at B. Riley

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $71.93 to $78.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.80.

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $60.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.75. Bath & Body Works has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $82.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.34%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works stock. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,669 company-operated specialty stores in the United States, Canada and Greater China, in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide and through its websites worldwide.

