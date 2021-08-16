BCLS Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLSA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BCLS Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLSA) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 67.4% from the July 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BCLS Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BCLS Acquisition by 1,523.2% during the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 9,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 9,048 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in BCLS Acquisition by 25.0% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in BCLS Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BCLS Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLSA opened at $9.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.33. BCLS Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

BCLS Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operation. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

