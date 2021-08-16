BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BeiGene, Ltd. is a biotechnology company which focused on immuno-oncological therapeutics. The company’s clinical-stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, BGB-283, BGB-290, and BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands. “

Get BeiGene alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.38.

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE traded up $4.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $280.56. The company had a trading volume of 247,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,787. The company has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 0.89. BeiGene has a one year low of $209.05 and a one year high of $388.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.86.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.74) by ($1.49). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 138.52% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $149.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BeiGene will post -12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Oyler sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.23, for a total transaction of $97,569.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.30, for a total value of $534,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 292,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,314,663.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,114 shares of company stock valued at $37,880,195 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BeiGene by 6.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,037,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in BeiGene by 9.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,680,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,815,000 after acquiring an additional 18,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

About BeiGene

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BeiGene (BGNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.