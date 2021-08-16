BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target Raised to $34.00

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BRBR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded BellRing Brands from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BellRing Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, increased their target price on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.50.

BRBR opened at $32.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.05. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86. BellRing Brands has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $33.97.

In related news, SVP Craig L. Rosenthal purchased 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $50,180.25. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,290 shares in the company, valued at $735,686.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Robert V. Vitale purchased 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $299,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 10,300 shares in the company, valued at $299,730. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $794,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 122.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

