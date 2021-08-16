Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Stake Lifted by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 405,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $26,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Consolidated Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 72,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the second quarter worth about $339,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 1,230.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 60,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 10,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BERY traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,046. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $70.90.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.58.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

