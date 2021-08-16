Beyond Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.98 Million (BYN)

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001487 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Beyond Finance has a total market cap of $5.98 million and $1.72 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beyond Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00053417 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.96 or 0.00134567 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.30 or 0.00159180 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003983 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,052.02 or 1.00013019 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.30 or 0.00912772 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,174.37 or 0.06893903 BTC.

Beyond Finance Coin Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,731,261 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beyond Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beyond Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beyond Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beyond Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.