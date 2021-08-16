BiFi Hits Market Capitalization of $6.35 Million (BIFI)

BiFi (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded up 24.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. One BiFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0591 or 0.00000125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BiFi has traded 117.9% higher against the dollar. BiFi has a total market capitalization of $6.35 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00042043 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $139.93 or 0.00295559 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00039469 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00007255 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00013880 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000106 BTC.

About BiFi

BiFi (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 998,206,747 coins and its circulating supply is 107,442,841 coins. BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling BiFi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BiFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BiFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

