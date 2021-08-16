Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Hits New 1-Year High at $781.04

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $781.04 and last traded at $780.48, with a volume of 582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $778.30.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BIO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $806.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $671.87. The company has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 140.48% and a return on equity of 4.65%. As a group, analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.26, for a total transaction of $248,605.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.93, for a total transaction of $2,264,790.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,034,628.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,627 shares of company stock valued at $4,242,627 over the last quarter. 27.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Valley Brook Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 115 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile (NYSE:BIO)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

