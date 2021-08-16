BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioLife Solutions has pioneered the next generation of preservation solutions designed to maintain the viability and health of cellular matter and tissues during freezing, transportation and storage. Based on their proprietary bio-packaging technology and a patented understanding of the mechanism of cellular damage and death, these products enable the biotechnology and medical community to address a growing problem that exists today. “

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BLFS has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded BioLife Solutions from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Shares of BLFS opened at $45.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.59. BioLife Solutions has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $50.45. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 755.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 1.42.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $553,107.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,405,228.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Greef Roderick De sold 685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $29,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,649,818.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,734 shares of company stock valued at $8,094,675. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 32.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 312,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,899,000 after acquiring an additional 77,241 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $1,870,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 37.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,721,000 after acquiring an additional 133,124 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 24.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,750,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,915,000 after buying an additional 344,463 shares during the period. 59.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioLife Solutions (BLFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.