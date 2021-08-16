Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,139 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,139 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 3.2% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $58,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. H&H International Investment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 25.6% in the first quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,310,454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186,900 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 358,827.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,044,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $738,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042,647 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,041.0% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 6,118,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $747,396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,582,423 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 12,115.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,610,754 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 74.1% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,485,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $792,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759,233 shares in the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $149.10 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.10 and a 12-month high of $150.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. UBS Group increased their price objective on Apple from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.60.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

