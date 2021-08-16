Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Receives C$11.08 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.38.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BDT. Laurentian boosted their target price on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial lowered Bird Construction from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. National Bankshares lowered Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Bird Construction to C$11.75 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Bird Construction to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Shares of BDT traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$9.15. 164,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,548. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.59. Bird Construction has a 1 year low of C$5.92 and a 1 year high of C$9.97. The stock has a market cap of C$485.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.80.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.42%.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.