Bitcoin Diamond Price Up 18.9% This Week (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 18.9% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $545.00 million and $18.19 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.92 or 0.00006148 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004814 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001168 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000529 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00037474 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00037193 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

