BitCore (BTX) Price Tops $0.38

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 16th. In the last week, BitCore has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. One BitCore coin can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000797 BTC on exchanges. BitCore has a market capitalization of $6.87 million and approximately $719,954.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,568.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,303.91 or 0.06945637 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $704.57 or 0.01481179 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $188.10 or 0.00395437 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.05 or 0.00155673 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.54 or 0.00593971 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.96 or 0.00369907 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006294 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $157.29 or 0.00330659 BTC.

BitCore Coin Profile

BitCore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

