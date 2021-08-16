Blockpass (PASS) Price Down 26.5% This Week

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. During the last seven days, Blockpass has traded 26.5% lower against the US dollar. Blockpass has a market cap of $645,818.17 and approximately $1,146.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockpass coin can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00063660 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003200 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00017107 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.63 or 0.00928754 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.15 or 0.00110328 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00046777 BTC.

Blockpass Profile

Blockpass (PASS) is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org . The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

Buying and Selling Blockpass

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

