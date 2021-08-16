Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Trading 0.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BLCT)

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a total market cap of $78.03 million and $37,277.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket coin can now be bought for about $2.05 or 0.00004404 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00062870 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00016793 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.62 or 0.00938582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.53 or 0.00110521 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00047512 BTC.

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloomzed is a global financial network that connects people and business. Their analogy of choice is that of a “financial smartphone”, which should eventually become a “personal financial assistant” for each participant in the system. Just as a smartphone contains many different devices, Bloomzed aims at uniting several software solutions and services together related to payments, transfers, management of all types of electronic finance.In 2018, the platform introduced their first token, BZT, exchanged to Bloomzed Loyalty Club Tickets (BLCT) in August 2020, with both projects being based on the same smart-contract ERC20. BLCT serves as a “key” to its own MLM loyalty system within the Bloomzed platform. “

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the exchanges listed above.

