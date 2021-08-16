BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $744,856,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $565,932,000 after purchasing an additional 32,843 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,108,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,152.47.

AMZN opened at $3,293.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,480.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.