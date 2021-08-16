BMO Capital Markets Increases The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $195.00

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $209.40.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $181.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $329.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.85, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.88. The Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $117.23 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 566,970 shares of company stock worth $101,653,310 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,666,060 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $24,021,793,000 after acquiring an additional 940,877 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,001,090,000 after buying an additional 2,623,659 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,929,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,893,596,000 after buying an additional 813,689 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,907,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,232,229 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,974,288,000 after purchasing an additional 707,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

