BMO Capital Markets Increases WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Price Target to C$152.00

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$145.00 to C$152.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on WSP Global from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$139.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$143.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. CIBC increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$157.00 to C$166.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$155.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $154.60.

WSPOF stock opened at $127.30 on Thursday. WSP Global has a fifty-two week low of $62.35 and a fifty-two week high of $128.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.18.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

