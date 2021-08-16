BMO Capital Markets Raises Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target to C$62.00

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets to C$62.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and set a C$61.00 price target on shares of Emera in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Emera to C$59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC restated a neutral rating and set a C$59.00 price target on shares of Emera in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$60.91.

EMA opened at C$59.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.01 billion and a PE ratio of 21.51. Emera has a twelve month low of C$49.66 and a twelve month high of C$59.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$57.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.88%.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

