Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Price Target Raised to C$51.00

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) had its target price upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$42.25 to C$51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BOWFF. CIBC lifted their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities raised shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$46.50 to C$51.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.84.

Get Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of BOWFF stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.32. 4,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,125. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.82. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $19.57 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 1.51.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 28.62%. The firm had revenue of $91.42 million during the quarter.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.