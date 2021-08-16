Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target Increased to C$51.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its target price raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$42.25 to C$51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 8.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT to C$51.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$43.50 to C$51.25 in a report on Monday. TD Securities upgraded Boardwalk REIT from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$52.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$44.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$52.59.

Shares of BEI.UN stock traded down C$0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$46.97. 131,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,937. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.29, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$43.34. Boardwalk REIT has a 1-year low of C$25.80 and a 1-year high of C$50.32.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

