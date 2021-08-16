Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Upgraded at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) from a buy rating to an action list buy rating in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have C$59.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of C$52.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT to C$51.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$42.25 to C$43.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$41.00 to C$42.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$47.22.

BEI.UN opened at C$47.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.29, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$43.34. Boardwalk REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$25.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.32.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

