Boson Protocol (BOSON) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.79 Million

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Boson Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.36 or 0.00002934 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded 37.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Boson Protocol has a market cap of $52.66 million and $2.79 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Boson Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.91 or 0.00434585 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003336 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00012057 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $689.11 or 0.01490582 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000257 BTC.

About Boson Protocol

Boson Protocol (CRYPTO:BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,831,239 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boson Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Boson Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Boson Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boson Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.