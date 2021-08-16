Bottos Hits Market Cap of $925,169.94 (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. In the last week, Bottos has traded 23% lower against the US dollar. One Bottos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Bottos has a market capitalization of $925,169.94 and $39,204.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bottos alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00061333 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003144 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00016498 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $417.36 or 0.00905739 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.39 or 0.00105017 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00046762 BTC.

Bottos Coin Profile

Bottos (BTO) is a coin. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 coins. The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Bottos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bottos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bottos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.