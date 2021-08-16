Brave Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Brave Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chico’s FAS were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 14,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CHS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

NYSE:CHS opened at $6.12 on Monday. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $7.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 65.16%. The company had revenue of $387.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.65 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

