Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €100.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BNR. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €80.28 ($94.45).

FRA:BNR opened at €86.02 ($101.20) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €81.07. Brenntag has a 12-month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 12-month high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

