Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €100.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2021

Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BNR. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €80.28 ($94.45).

FRA:BNR opened at €86.02 ($101.20) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €81.07. Brenntag has a 12-month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 12-month high of €56.25 ($66.18).

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.