British Land (LON:BLND) PT Raised to GBX 618 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

British Land (LON:BLND) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 618 ($8.07) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BLND. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on British Land from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 380 ($4.96) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered British Land to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 485.43 ($6.34).

Shares of BLND stock traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) on Monday, reaching GBX 532 ($6.95). 1,260,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,273,690. British Land has a 52 week low of GBX 316.10 ($4.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 548 ($7.16). The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64. The company has a market cap of £4.93 billion and a PE ratio of -4.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 510.28.

In other British Land news, insider Simon Carter purchased 39,485 shares of British Land stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 503 ($6.57) per share, with a total value of £198,609.55 ($259,484.65). Also, insider Irvinder Goodhew purchased 1,647 shares of British Land stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 506 ($6.61) per share, with a total value of £8,333.82 ($10,888.19). In the last three months, insiders bought 57,187 shares of company stock valued at $29,026,290.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

