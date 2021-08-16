Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Short Interest Down 51.7% in July

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 51.7% from the July 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Britvic stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.86. 3,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,782. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.33. Britvic has a 1-year low of $18.53 and a 1-year high of $29.19.

Get Britvic alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.33 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.72 price objective on shares of Britvic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Britvic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.55.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.