Brokerages Anticipate Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) to Post $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) will report earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Culp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.15. Culp posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Culp will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Culp.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $79.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.15 million. Culp had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 5.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

In related news, Director Sharon A. Decker sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $41,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,019.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Culp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Culp by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,951,000 after buying an additional 228,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Culp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Culp by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 144,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 13,460 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Culp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,461 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. 66.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CULP traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $14.27. 11 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,918. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.69. The stock has a market cap of $175.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. Culp has a fifty-two week low of $10.68 and a fifty-two week high of $17.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Culp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.58%.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

