Brokerages Anticipate Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $118.38 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) will post sales of $118.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Harmonic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $119.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $117.20 million. Harmonic posted sales of $94.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full year sales of $484.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $481.70 million to $486.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $550.48 million, with estimates ranging from $533.00 million to $565.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Harmonic.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $113.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Harmonic from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Harmonic from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harmonic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

Shares of HLIT stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $9.55. The stock had a trading volume of 15,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -965.03, a P/E/G ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.76. Harmonic has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $10.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.45.

In other news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $589,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,596,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,511 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,503 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,822,000 after purchasing an additional 143,974 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

