Brokerages Anticipate Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) will report sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.29 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.45 billion. Marathon Oil posted sales of $754.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full year sales of $4.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.48 billion to $5.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $5.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Marathon Oil.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America raised Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Marathon Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

NYSE:MRO traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $11.67. The stock had a trading volume of 357,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,600,938. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.69. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 403.33, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $14.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.79%.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $434,471.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,621,517.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 115.2% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marathon Oil (MRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.