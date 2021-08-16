Brokerages Anticipate Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Will Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to post $0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Mondelez International reported earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $2.98. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on MDLZ. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.08.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $10,033,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 606.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 69.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.69. 6,783,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,244,426. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $89.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.67. Mondelez International has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $65.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.65%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

