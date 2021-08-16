Brokerages Anticipate Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) will report $0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Regions Financial reported earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on RF shares. Citigroup began coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.04.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 14.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,603,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,515,000 after buying an additional 1,692,667 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Regions Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,275,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,307,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,729 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,750,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,201,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,782,000 after purchasing an additional 180,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regions Financial stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,048,877. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.51. Regions Financial has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $23.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

