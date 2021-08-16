Brokerages Anticipate Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.94 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) will announce earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zogenix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.81) and the lowest is ($1.04). Zogenix posted earnings of ($1.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full year earnings of ($3.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.11) to ($3.50). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.45) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Zogenix.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.12). Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 68.36% and a negative net margin of 558.42%.

ZGNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Zogenix from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Zogenix from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James set a $17.67 target price on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Zogenix from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.78.

In other Zogenix news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $85,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,717.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cam L. Garner acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.83 per share, with a total value of $148,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zogenix by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 368,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,359,000 after purchasing an additional 8,387 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the 4th quarter worth about $621,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the 4th quarter worth about $457,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the 4th quarter worth about $516,000.

Zogenix stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.79. 15,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,172. Zogenix has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $25.51. The company has a market capitalization of $770.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

