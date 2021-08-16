Brokerages Expect Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) to Post -$0.23 EPS

Equities analysts expect Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) to report earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ earnings. Arcadia Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.71) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.48) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Arcadia Biosciences.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.46. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 47.27% and a negative return on equity of 61.18%. The company had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.85 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on RKDA shares. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Arcadia Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 82.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 74,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 107.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 791,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 410,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RKDA traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.31. 6,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,296. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of -0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.66.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

