Brokerages Expect Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) to Announce $0.58 EPS

Brokerages expect Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) to report $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Community Healthcare Trust reported earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Community Healthcare Trust.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 4.92%.

CHCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2,141.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $48.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.09. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $42.63 and a 12 month high of $52.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 56.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.433 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.98%.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

