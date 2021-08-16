Brokerages Expect Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to report earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. Fifth Third Bancorp reported earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.84 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.23.

FITB traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.20. 246,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,470,177. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $43.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

