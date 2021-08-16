Brokerages Expect Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Will Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) will announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fortive’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.67. Fortive posted earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortive will report full-year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fortive.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FTV shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of FTV opened at $75.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Fortive has a 12-month low of $60.82 and a 12-month high of $82.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $261,578.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,366.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Fortive by 0.4% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 41,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Fortive by 0.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Fortive by 3.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fortive by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortive by 3.3% during the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

