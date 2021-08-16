Brokerages Expect Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Will Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) to announce $0.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Heritage Financial reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.39. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 38.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

HFWA stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.19. 1,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,272. Heritage Financial has a 52-week low of $17.39 and a 52-week high of $30.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.77. The firm has a market cap of $906.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.02%.

In related news, Director John A. Clees sold 3,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $93,284.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,065.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 308.9% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 44,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 33,835 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 15,081 shares in the last quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC grew its holdings in Heritage Financial by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 327,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,235,000 after acquiring an additional 47,660 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 10,460 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 175.9% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

