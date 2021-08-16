Brokerages Expect Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) will announce ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Li Auto’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Li Auto will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.14). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Li Auto.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. reduced their target price on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Thursday. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.11.

NASDAQ:LI traded down $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $27.80. The stock had a trading volume of 260,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,055,212. Li Auto has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $47.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.92. The firm has a market cap of $25.15 billion and a PE ratio of -171.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 1,031.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Li Auto in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 518.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 12.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

