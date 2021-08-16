Brokerages Expect Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) to Announce $0.92 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) to announce $0.92 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nutrien’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the lowest is $0.58. Nutrien posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $5.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $6.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nutrien.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna upgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James cut Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

NYSE:NTR traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.13. 91,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,969,452. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.79. Nutrien has a one year low of $36.56 and a one year high of $65.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Nutrien by 2,177,681.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,880,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879,740 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Nutrien by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,802,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,902 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Nutrien by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,998,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,145 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its position in Nutrien by 660.2% during the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 2,303,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,088 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in Nutrien by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,267,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,063 shares during the period. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

