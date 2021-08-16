Brokerages Expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) to Post -$0.10 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) will announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Rigel Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.01). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.10). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 5.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

NASDAQ RIGL traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $3.68. 63,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,888,545. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The company has a market cap of $628.73 million, a PE ratio of -74.40 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,167,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,084,000 after buying an additional 869,228 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,983,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,608,000 after acquiring an additional 374,870 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 139,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 34,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.