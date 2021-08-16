Brokerages Set Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) PT at $152.00

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $152.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 57,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $7,326,768.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 18,714 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 222.9% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 16,722 shares during the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ XLRN opened at $122.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.06 and a beta of 0.36. Acceleron Pharma has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $146.15.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.18). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 221.15% and a negative return on equity of 26.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma will post -3.96 EPS for the current year.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

