Brokerages Set DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Target Price at $40.20

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.20.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DXC. Wells Fargo & Company raised DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $74,984.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,004.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 9,324 shares of company stock valued at $374,627 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 17.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,178,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,896,000 after purchasing an additional 172,053 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 2.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 213.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,339,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,649 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the second quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 139.8% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 95,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 55,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DXC opened at $41.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.46. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $44.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

