Brokerages Set Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Price Target at $17.25

Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TWNK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

TWNK stock opened at $16.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.72. Hostess Brands has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $17.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.18.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $291.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hostess Brands will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $2,662,080.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 17.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Hostess Brands in the first quarter worth $156,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hostess Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

