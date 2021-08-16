Brokerages Set Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Price Target at $89.86

Shares of Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.86.

CSR has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of CSR stock opened at $96.27 on Friday. Investors Real Estate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $61.49 and a fifty-two week high of $98.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($1.41). Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 5.34%. Analysts forecast that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Investors Real Estate Trust stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

