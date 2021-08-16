Brokerages Set Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) PT at $240.75

Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $240.75.

NDSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get Nordson alerts:

NDSN stock traded down $1.40 on Friday, reaching $227.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,152. Nordson has a 52 week low of $178.60 and a 52 week high of $229.79. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.77 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 28.47%.

In other news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $1,990,374.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,414.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $48,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,293 shares of company stock worth $4,240,375 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 7,456.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after buying an additional 47,425 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nordson by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,367,000 after purchasing an additional 43,806 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Nordson by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 374,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Nordson during the first quarter worth about $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.