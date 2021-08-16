Brokerages Set Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Target Price at C$3.68

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.68.

Several analysts recently commented on TVE shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Acumen Capital set a C$4.25 price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Scott William Reimond sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.73, for a total value of C$26,481.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,028,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,808,159.90.

Shares of TVE stock opened at C$2.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.34. The firm has a market cap of C$978.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10. Tamarack Valley Energy has a one year low of C$0.69 and a one year high of C$2.90.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Read More: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.