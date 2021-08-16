Brokerages Set Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Target Price at $43.07

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.07.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TCOM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the third quarter valued at $561,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at $4,546,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. 59.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TCOM stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.85. 5,059,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,018,610. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Trip.com Group has a 52-week low of $23.61 and a 52-week high of $45.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.63.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.35. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.98 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trip.com Group will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

